PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you thought yesterday morning was cold, you’ll think twice if you’re stepping outside this morning.
With clear skies and calm wind, our low temperatures are in the single digits and low teens.
Some areas farther north are feeling below 0° with light winds.
Plenty of sunshine is in store with high pressure in place and a southerly flow brings our high temperatures back to the upper 30’s.
A slight chance for a wintry mix could be in store Sunday, but little to no accumulation is to be expected.
High temperatures will be in the 40’s and even possibly near 50 degrees for Tuesday.
