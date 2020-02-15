  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMPaid Program
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Country Meadows Retirement Community, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, South Fayette Township, Wedding Vows

SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Valentine’s Day may be behind us but on Saturday at Country Meadows Retirement Community, over a dozen couples renewed their vows.

Following the ceremony, the couples spent time with their friends and family and of course, shared the secret to a long, happy marriage.

“This past summer, we’ve been married 50 years,” said Donald Woyicki. “We met in Shadyside in a bar because we didn’t have dating services 50-55 years ago.”

According to the retirement community, the couples that renewed their vows on Saturday have a combined 700 years of marriage bliss between them.

Comments