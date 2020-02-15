Comments
SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Valentine’s Day may be behind us but on Saturday at Country Meadows Retirement Community, over a dozen couples renewed their vows.
Following the ceremony, the couples spent time with their friends and family and of course, shared the secret to a long, happy marriage.
“This past summer, we’ve been married 50 years,” said Donald Woyicki. “We met in Shadyside in a bar because we didn’t have dating services 50-55 years ago.”
According to the retirement community, the couples that renewed their vows on Saturday have a combined 700 years of marriage bliss between them.
