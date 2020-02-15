PITTSBURGH, PA (KDKA) – Three people are facing drug and endangering the welfare of children charges.

Pittsburgh Police arrest 52-year-old John Malick, 28-year-old Zackary Malick, and 26-year-old Nicole Talerico. Officers executed a search warrant at the home around 9 Friday morning at the home in the 2900 block of California Avenue in the Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood.

According to the criminal complaint, they found 1 piece of cocaine in the freezer, 6 assorted pills, 2 empty stamp bags, and 1 crack pipe in the freezer.

A neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, said they are not surprised.

“Anybody that came around could see what was going on. You would have to be deaf, dumb, and blind to not see what was going on,” the neighbor said.

Police found two juveniles living inside the home in what they called “deplorable” conditions. Investigators found trash on the floor, animal feces, a hypodermic syringe next to a sippy cup, stamp bags close to toys, and drugs within the children’s reach. Neighbors said both are younger than 5-years-old.

“They would go out on the street and leave in the kids in the house and do drugs,” a neighbor told KDKA.

Court papers said, as investigators waited for Children, Youth, and Families to arrive, one of the juveniles said she was hungry. Officers opened the refrigerator and found just hot dogs, water, and waffles next to a crack pipe.

All three suspects are in the Allegheny County Jail. They are charged with prohibited acts and endangering the welfare of children.

Based on the living conditions, CYF workers took the children from the home.

Neighbors said the problem goes beyond just their house. They want police to be more proactive in getting drugs off their street.

“If you keep calling them, every time they come, [the drugs] are already gone,” they said.