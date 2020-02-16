



DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) — A woman was arrested after her car ended up stuck on a train bridge in Duquesne early Sunday morning.

At approximately 2:40 a.m., police were requested to locate a female that called 911 for “help.”

Police located a 33-year-old female from Hermitage, Pa. near the Port Perry Railroad Bridge.

The female stated she had been drinking at an establishment in the Waterfront.

During her journey home, she ended up in the rail yard and attempted to drive her 2019 Mazda CX-5 across the railroad bridge.

She proceeded on the tracks before getting stuck on a train bridge above the Monongahela River.

All rail traffic in the area was temporarily stopped as Norfolk-Southern worked to remove the vehicle from the bridge.

The driver was was arrested for driving under the influence.