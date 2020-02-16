Comments
BULLSKIN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State Police arrested a man after he attempted to flee the scene of an accident in Bullskin Township.
Daniel Hoyle’s vehicle hydroplaned and struck a concrete median along Memorial Boulevard just after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
When a trooper witnessed the crash, they pulled behind his car and turned on their emergency lights.
It was then when Hoyle got out of his vehicle and attempted to run from the trooper.
After a short chase, he was taken into custody and it was found he had an outstanding warrant for arrest.
He is currently being held in the Fayette County Jail.
