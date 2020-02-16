



WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — A driver had to be rescued from their vehicle this morning on Route 51 south after a major crash.

Rescue crews and Pennsylvania State Troopers found the vehicle overturned off of the highway near Mount Pleasant Road with only one person in the car. The Jaws of Life had to be used to get the person safely out of the car.

Rostraver West Newtown Emergency Services then took the victim to Rostraver Airport, and they will be treated at a Pittsburgh trauma center.

The condition of the victim is serious; however, the identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

Squad Co and Engine Co on scene of a Vehicle Accident-Entrapment-1A on Route 51 south near Mount Pleasant Road. PSP… Posted by Rostraver Central Fire Department on Sunday, February 16, 2020

