BELLE VERNON (KDKA) – The community came together to hold a fundraiser for a paramedic who was killed while responding to a crash in January.

Friends and family gathered at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House in Belle Vernon to remember and support the family of Rostraver Paramedic Supervisor Mathew Smelser.

In January, he was killed while responding to a crash on I-70 when he was struck by another car.

“I was like, you know, that’d be something really nice we could do,” said Hunter Stangrom a server and one of the organizers. “It’s something great that benefits them. Just a couple hard days of work, we’re helping them get off their feet and raising money for a great cause.”

A percentage of each customers’ check goes to the family.