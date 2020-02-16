  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PM#1 Cochran Sports Showdown
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Belle Vernon, Local TV, Matthew Smelser, Pittsburgh News

BELLE VERNON (KDKA) – The community came together to hold a fundraiser for a paramedic who was killed while responding to a crash in January.

Friends and family gathered at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House in Belle Vernon to remember and support the family of Rostraver Paramedic Supervisor Mathew Smelser.

In January, he was killed while responding to a crash on I-70 when he was struck by another car.

“I was like, you know, that’d be something really nice we could do,” said Hunter Stangrom a server and one of the organizers. “It’s something great that benefits them. Just a couple hard days of work, we’re helping them get off their feet and raising money for a great cause.”

A percentage of each customers’ check goes to the family.

Comments