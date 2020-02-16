Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Mon Wharf will remain closed on Monday, February 17 for cleanup.
Cleanup has been completed on the Stanwix Street side and is expected to reopen on Tuesday morning.
According to the Pittsburgh Parking Authority, the closure is to allow crews to finish the cleanup on the Wood Street side.
They expect to reopen the entire Mon Wharf by Wednesday morning, if possible.
Additional parking will be available at the First Avenue Garage and Second Avenue Plaza.
