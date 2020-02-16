Comments
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — A teenager from Schuylkill County is missing, according to his family and news outlets.
Brandon Foresman, 14, has not been seen for over 12 hours by his family. He was last seen in Frackville, Pa. and reportedly told relatives he was headed to Shenandoah, Pa. His family stressed that he has a history of running away from home.
He was last seen wearing a white hoodie and grey/green joggers.
As of 9:49 am he is STILL not home!!! Please share this post!! Thank you everyone!!!
It’s been over 13 hours now… He…
Posted by Stacie Foresman on Saturday, February 15, 2020
Anyone with any information should call a local police station or the Schuylkill County Communications Center at 570-462-1991.
You must log in to post a comment.