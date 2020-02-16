  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMJoel Osteen
    12:00 PMPBR Bullriding
    1:00 PMCollege Basketball
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Mahanoy City, Missing Teen, Runaway Teen, Schuylkill County


MAHANOY CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — A teenager from Schuylkill County is missing, according to his family and news outlets.

Brandon Foresman, 14, has not been seen for over 12 hours by his family. He was last seen in Frackville, Pa. and reportedly told relatives he was headed to Shenandoah, Pa. His family stressed that he has a history of running away from home.

He was last seen wearing a white hoodie and grey/green joggers.

(Photo Credit: Stacie Foreman’s Facebook)

As of 9:49 am he is STILL not home!!! Please share this post!! Thank you everyone!!!
It’s been over 13 hours now… He…

Posted by Stacie Foresman on Saturday, February 15, 2020

Anyone with any information should call a local police station or the Schuylkill County Communications Center at 570-462-1991.

Comments