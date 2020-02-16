PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh is waking up above the freezing mark for many and some even near 40 (much better than yesterday).

A few light snow showers and even a mix is possible this morning and afternoon. Little to no accumulation with this precipitation is expected. The highs will make it to the low 40s and it will dry out for the start of our work week with a little bit a sunshine around and above normal temperatures in the mid 40s.

Rain arrives late Monday and into Tuesday morning with many locations in the 50s! At the end of the week, it will dry out but turn cooler back near normal.

Right Now – Light snow showers possible 35° = m

Today – Mostly cloudy, light mix 42° = F

Tonight – Mostly cloudy 29°= h

Tomorrow AM – Partly Cloudy 44° = C

Tomorrow PM – Rain late 38° = K