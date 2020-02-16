Comments
ALEPPO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Several hundred dollars worth of automobile parts were stolen from a Greene County salvage yard earlier this month.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Cash Auto Salvage in Aleppo Township had $375 worth of parts stolen from its facility on February 4th, 2020.
The salvage yard located at 104 Greene Valley Road reported loss of radiators, wheels, copper wire, and catalytic converters.
According to police, the actors entered the business after hours, stole the parts, and then fled the scene.
