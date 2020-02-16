Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police were called to a church in the 5400 block of Centre Avenue just before 9:00 a.m. for reports of a man found unresponsive.
When they arrived, a man was found sleeping inside a sleeping bag in the open-air portion of a church. Police were called by a maintenance worker who tried to wake the man up but was unable to.
The man was in his 30s and determined dead on arrival.
His cause and manner of death will be determined by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner and police are continuing to investigate.
