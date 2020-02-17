Comments
BALDWIN, Pa. (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide in Baldwin.
Around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 16th, Allegheny County 911 received a call for a male found deceased in his home.
Baldwin Police were dispatched to the 3300 block of Vernon Avenue.
Officers discovered the victim, a 28-year old male.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office identified the victim as Jeremy Dentel.
Officers determined the death to be suspicious and requested the assistance of the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit.
Detectives responded to the scene and discovered the victim was shot once in his home sometime after Friday, February 14th, at 8:00 p.m.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
You must log in to post a comment.