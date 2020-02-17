PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Andy Warhol Museum is partnering with the Wyndham Grand Hotel to offer the “Warhol experience” in Pittsburgh.

The hotel staff has been trained on the history and cultural significance of Warhol.

Workers at the Warhol Museum have been trained on the services offered at the Wyndham.

“We have one of the premiere museums and our hotel working together to try to promote some tourism, try to promote locals here in Pittsburgh to come take advantage of the hotels and museums that we have here in market,” said Tom Hemer, director of sales and marketing.

The Andy Warhol Museum is one of Pittsburgh’s most popular tourist destinations with more than 200,000 visitors every year.