



WASHINGTON (KDKA) — Eli Rogers made one of the biggest decisions of his life over the weekend.

According to the USA Today, Rogers’ mother Tranae Jackson died at the age of 50 earlier this month, and her funeral was slated for this past weekend, the same day as the D.C. Defenders’ second game of the XFL season.

Rogers decided to play in the game instead of attending the funeral, saying she would be proud of the decision he made.

“I know My Mother is proud of who I am today and the decision I chose today. Without Her sacrifice and humiliation, I wouldn’t be where I am today. It is because of her I was able to be in a position to chase my dreams. That is all she her wanted from me. I Love You Ma 💜”

“I was really just thinking about her, and what she would want for me,” Rogers told reporters after the Defenders’ 27-0 win over the Guardians. “We have a certain relationship where she understands that I’m not too fond of certain things. I just wrote a letter. I let my family read it at the funeral. They said it was a great turnout. I can’t wait to go back there and speak to them, let them tell me all about it.”

Rogers caught five catches for 49 yards in the game.

Rogers was a member with the Steelers from 2015-2018. He was drafted by the Defenders in the XFL Draft last year.