



Mirium

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Mirium is one of our more reserved rabbit residents. She takes some time to warm up to new environments and change. She would do well in a settled, quiet home. Her family will need to be experienced bunny owners with patience to help bring her out of her shell and to become a more confident bunny. Despite being a rather timid bun, she’s sure to give you all the love and affection once she’s comfortable.