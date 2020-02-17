Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!
_____________________________________________________________________________________
Mirium
Animal Friends
Animal Friends Pet Profile:
Mirium is one of our more reserved rabbit residents. She takes some time to warm up to new environments and change. She would do well in a settled, quiet home. Her family will need to be experienced bunny owners with patience to help bring her out of her shell and to become a more confident bunny. Despite being a rather timid bun, she’s sure to give you all the love and affection once she’s comfortable.
- To find out more about how to adopt Mirium, visit this link!
- To find out more about how to adopt Braun, visit this link!
- To find out more about how to adopt Daisy, visit this link!
If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!
_____________________________________________________________________________________
Braun & Daisy
Orphans of the Storm
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Braun was found. Injured with broken pelvis. We had him vetted and now he is healed and ready for his new home. Friendly. Loves everyone and getting attention.
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Daisy is a very sweet hound mix. She brought up her litter of puppies in a foster home and is now ready for a home of her own. Daisy loves attention and is very affectionate. She is good with both cats and dogs.
Daisy is house trained, spayed and vaccinated. Come visit Daisy at Orphans of the Storm.
Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.
_____________________________________________________________________________________
Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24
You must log in to post a comment.