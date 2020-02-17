



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Family and friends gathered today to say goodbye to a 3-year-old girl who was shot and killed earlier this month in Belthoover.

Police say Chassity Clancy was shot while at a babysitter’s home on Feb. 9.

She is being remembered as a “brilliant, vibrant little girl.”

“If you seen Chassity, you loved her. When Chassity seen you, she loved you,” said George Logan, the family’s pastor and cousin.

Marlin Pritchard, 51, has been charged with criminal homicide, child endangerment and weapons offenses in the case.

Police say Pritchard is a convicted felon and not allowed to have a gun.

Pritchard told investigators he was sleeping next to the girl and another child in the home in the Belthoover neighborhood and had a pistol-grip shotgun under his pillow pointed in the direction of the children, authorities said in an affidavit of probable cause.

“Pritchard stated that he ‘heard the bang’ and saw that (one child) jumped up off the bed and run,” authorities said in the affidavit.

Clancy’s funeral was held Monday morning at the Calvary Baptist Church. She was then laid to rest in Homewood Cemetery.

