Comments
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Greensburg Police are trying to identify a person accused of stealing a wallet and using the credit card inside at the Westmoreland Mall and a convenience store.
On Facebook, police say someone’s wallet was stolen at the Seabase Family Fun Center on Feb. 6.
The suspect allegedly used the credit card to make multiple purchases inside the Westmoreland Mall and then went to the Honeybear Sunoco in North Appollo.
Sharing surveillance footage of the suspect, police say the male was driving a vehicle. A female was also in the car, police say, and they had a small child with them.
Anyone with information is asked to call 724-834-3800.
You must log in to post a comment.