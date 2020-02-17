PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A candidate for a Pa. House of Representatives seat received a big endorsement despite a controversial series of online postings.
According to The Pittsburgh Current, Heather Kass has received endorsement from the Allegheny County Democratic Committee for the upcoming April 28th primary race.
Kass entered her name into the race for the 36th District seat that will be vacated by the current Representative, Harry Readshaw, who announced he would be retiring.
The endorsement being given to Kass comes as a surprise to many given her past history of controversial online postings.
Kass has used social media in the past attacking those who rely on public assistance, calling them “lazy no good idiots.”
In addition to these comments, she has also attacked addicts.
The other candidate seeking the endorsement was progressive Democratic candidate Jessica Benham.
The committee members in District 36 voted to endorse Kass by a 49-19 result.
