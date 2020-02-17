  • KDKA TVOn Air

CLEVELAND, Ohio (KDKA) — A former Cleveland Browns employee is coming to the defense of Myles Garrett.

Former Browns General Manager John Dorsey is backing Garrett’s claim that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph called him a racial slur.

Dorsey told the Akron Beacon Journal on Monday that Garrett told him of the alleged racial slur after the game in November 2019.

Dorsey told the Akon Beacon Journal “correct” and “it’s the truth” that Garrett told him of the racial slur accusation right away.

Garrett tripled-down on an interview with ESPN last week, saying that the Steelers quarterback called him a racial slur.

Rudolph’s attorneys are currently threatening legal action for defamation after initially saying he would not.

On Monday, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin went on ESPN to defend his quarterback.

“I took offense to it to be quite honest with you,” Tomlin said.

