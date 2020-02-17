CLEVELAND, Ohio (KDKA) — A former Cleveland Browns employee is coming to the defense of Myles Garrett.
Former Browns General Manager John Dorsey is backing Garrett’s claim that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph called him a racial slur.
Dorsey told the Akron Beacon Journal on Monday that Garrett told him of the alleged racial slur after the game in November 2019.
Dorsey told the Akon Beacon Journal “correct” and “it’s the truth” that Garrett told him of the racial slur accusation right away.
RELATED STORIES:
- Myles Garrett Ejected After Hitting Mason Rudolph’s Head With Helmet
- ‘What I Did Was Foolish’: Myles Garrett Contrite, Says He Will Address Teammates, But Could Be Facing Unprecedented Suspension
- ‘Could Have Killed Him’: Steelers Players Past And Present React To Myles Garrett Hitting Mason Rudolph With His Helmet
- NFL Suspends Myles Garrett Indefinitely, Maurkice Pouncey For 3 Games And Fines Both Steelers And Browns $250,000
- Myles Garrett’s Six-Game Suspension Second Longest In NFL History
- ‘I Should Have Done A Better Job’: Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph Explains His Actions In Cleveland Browns Incident
- NFL Reduces Maurkice Pouncey’s Suspension To Two Games, Upholds Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett Suspension
- Report: 33 Players Fined Or Disciplined For Actions In Steelers-Browns Brawl
- Cleveland Browns Defensive End Myles Garrett Reinstated By NFL
- Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph’s $50,000 Fine Upheld By NFL Following Appeal From Myles Garrett Situation
Garrett tripled-down on an interview with ESPN last week, saying that the Steelers quarterback called him a racial slur.
Rudolph’s attorneys are currently threatening legal action for defamation after initially saying he would not.
On Monday, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin went on ESPN to defend his quarterback.
“I took offense to it to be quite honest with you,” Tomlin said.
You must log in to post a comment.