



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Arrest warrants have been issued for two men who allegedly killed the woman whose body was found in a McKeesport park last fall.

Allegheny County Police say arrest warrants were issued for 26-year-old Daron Parks and 26-year-old Ramonta Yancey for the September 2019 murder of Tameka Dallas.

Dallas was found wearing a yellow sundress, lying in a wooded area near a trail in Renzie Park. Police roped off a portion of a parking lot near the dek hockey complex for hours while they investigated.

An autopsy ruled her cause of death to be a strangulation and the manner was ruled a homicide.

Parks is currently incarcerated in Washington County Jail, police say, and Yancey is currently incarcerated in the Allegheny County Jail — both held on charges related to the homicide.

Investigators say video surveillance showed a 2007 Chevrolet Impala with a sunroof and rear spoiler pulling up in the parking lot near where they the body was found.

South Strabane officers detained two men, identified as 27-year-old Clyde Cox and 26-year-old Daron Parks, in the vehicle. The two men are charged with receiving stolen property for being in the vehicle owned by the homicide victim.

Yancey was in or near the store when the officers pulled up and ran. He later surrendered to McKeesport Police without incident.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.