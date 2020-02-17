Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are looking for a missing woman who was last seen a year ago.
Pittsburgh Police say SVU detectives have been working with the family of Stacy Childs, who was last seen last February.
The 55-year-old is described as 5 foot 3, weighing approximately 150 pounds, police say. She has black hair and brown eyes.
According to police, her family is asking for the public’s help finding Childs as they’re concerned about her health and safety. They describe her as a “free spirit” known to frequent Homewood, Wilkinsburg and Rankin.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Special Victims Unit at 412-323-7141.
