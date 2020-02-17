



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ozzy Osbourne has canceled his 2020 North American tour and won’t be coming to Pittsburgh this summer.

According to his Facebook page, this will allow him to recover from “various health issues.”

Refunds are available at the original point of purchase and will be returned to credit cards. Fans who bought No More Tours 2 tickets will have first access when the next tour is announced, the post says.

Osbourne says he’s getting a treatment in April that takes six to eight weeks. He says he’d rather cancel his tour than have to cancel shows last minute.

He was initially scheduled to perform with Megadeth at the KeyBank Pavilion — now S&T Bank Music Park — on Thursday, June 13, 2019 but the now-canceled concert was rescheduled for Thursday, June 11, 2020.