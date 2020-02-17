Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are dealing with a foggy morning with temperatures well below the freezing mark.
That means freezing fog could pose an issue for some folks out there to start the work week with slick spots possible.
High temperatures today should be in the upper 40’s and could reach near 50 degrees this evening.
Overnight low temperatures will fall to near 40 degrees before temperatures race up behind an overnight warm front.
While most of the rest of the week will be cold, temperatures will turn chilly with morning lows falling to the low teens and below on Friday and Saturday.
