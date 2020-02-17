Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say they apprehended two suspected in a reported robbery of a jitney driver.
On Monday, the Pittsburgh Police responded to a report of an armed robbery in the area West Jefferson and Buena Vista streets at around 5:30 p.m.
Officers, along with a K-9 unit, were met by a jitney driver who said two men showed a firearm and took cash from him.
The suspects fled towards the city stairs on Buena Vista Street.
The suspects were later apprehended after tossing a handgun during a foot chase.
There were no reported injuries.
