PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say they apprehended two suspected in a reported robbery of a jitney driver.

On Monday, the Pittsburgh Police responded to a report of an armed robbery in the area West Jefferson and Buena Vista streets at around 5:30 p.m.

Officers, along with a K-9 unit, were met by a jitney driver who said two men showed a firearm and took cash from him.

The suspects fled towards the city stairs on Buena Vista Street.

The suspects were later apprehended after tossing a handgun during a foot chase.

There were no reported injuries.

