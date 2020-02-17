



MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) – A Sto-Rox guidance counselor says she’s overwhelmed after she tweeted about the district running out of paper and requests to help poured in.

“I am a school counselor at Sto-Rox, a low income school district in the Pittsburgh area. We have completely ran out of paper for the rest of the year. Any businesses willing to donate paper to us,” Katie Couch’s tweet read.

Several businesses were tagged in the tweet.

I am a school counselor at Sto-Rox, a low income school district in the #Pittsburgh area. We have completely ran out of paper for the rest of the year. Any #businesses willing to #donate paper to us?! @officedepot @StaplesStores @pulte @Oprah @TheEllenShow — Katie Couch (@Couch_Kitten) February 13, 2020

Since sending out that original tweet on Friday, she says the support has been overwhelming.

Before reaching out on Twitter, she says they’ve been using colored paper and cutting up longer pieces of paper so the students can have something to use for quizzes, worksheets and study guides.

An Amazon list full of paper and other school supplies the district needs was also created.

Sto-Rox is a Title I school that receives federal funding to help serve the high number of poor children and give them learning programs.