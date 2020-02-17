



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin did not mince words in regard to a possible Antonio Brown reunion.

Tomlin made a rare public appearance on TV Monday morning to address the current situation between Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Steelers QB Mason Rudolph. Tomlin was defending Rudolph after another round of accusations from Garrett that the quarterback used a racial slur during the brawl between the teams in Cleveland last season.

When asked about his interest in bringing Antonio Brown back to Pittsburgh, Tomlin made it pretty clear there will be no return.

“We will always be interested in his development as a man, and we will be open to assisting him in that,” Tomlin said. “But we have no current business interest at this time.”

Brown has been on an apology tour over the last couple of weeks, as he tries to make a comeback to the NFL following an arrest weeks ago.