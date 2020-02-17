Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Your toothbrush is probably covered in poo, at least if you leave your toilet seat up when you flush.
The reason, CNET says, is that sudden rush of swirling water that pushes the toilet bowl contents down the drain creates a vortex of microscopic fecal-particle infused vapor that diffuses throughout your entire bathroom.
CNET says that material settles on surface in your bathroom, including the bristles of your uncovered toothbrush.
The phenomenon was first discovered in the 1970s.
CNET has some tips to keep your toothbrush clean though.
