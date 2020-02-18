Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Defense attorneys for the suspect in the Tree of Life shooting say they shouldn’t be held to a deadline set by the prosecution.
The U.S. Attorney wants all mental evaluations for Robert Bowers to be completed by April 23.
The defense says that’s not enough time.
They want the judge to deny the prosecution’s motion and instead set a status conference for August.
Bowers is slated to go to trial next year on charges of killing 11 worshipers at the synagogue.
