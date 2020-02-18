CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) — An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday morning for a teenage boy who was reportedly abducted by a 32-year-old man in Fayette County.
According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, state police issued the abduction alert for 15-year-old Damion Mickey.
Connellsville City Police say it has now been cancelled.
Authorities say Mickey was last seen in the area of Fairview Avenue between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.
#Connellsville City, #Pennsylvania #AMBERAlert. For most current information, go to https://t.co/oAk01uTEJo
— AMBER Alert (@AMBERAlert) February 18, 2020
Investigators say he was reportedly abducted by 32-year-old Keith Bradshaw, who was driving a 2018 four-door Chevrolet Malibu.
Mickey was reportedly located around 10 a.m.
The circumstances surrounding the case remain unclear.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.