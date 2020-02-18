



CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) — An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday morning for a teenage boy who was reportedly abducted by a 32-year-old man in Fayette County.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, state police issued the abduction alert for 15-year-old Damion Mickey.

Connellsville City Police say it has now been cancelled.

Authorities say Mickey was last seen in the area of Fairview Avenue between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Investigators say he was reportedly abducted by 32-year-old Keith Bradshaw, who was driving a 2018 four-door Chevrolet Malibu.

Mickey was reportedly located around 10 a.m.

The circumstances surrounding the case remain unclear.

