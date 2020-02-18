



FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after a clerk at a dry cleaner in Fayette County was robbed at gunpoint.

The suspect apologized to the employee while he was robbing French’s Cleaners outside of Uniontown on Monday.

The owner also said there were other employees in the back of the store during the robbery, though no customers were inside at the time.

“He was probably in and out in 40 seconds,” said Bill Kittridge, owner of French’s Cleaners. “It was fast.”

State police released surveillance pictures.

The robber made sure to hide his face when walking into the business on Monday afternoon.

Then the robber started apologizing.

“He was apologizing to the clerk. He was getting the money off her, saying, ‘I’m so sorry to do this to you, but I have to do this,'” Kittridge said.

The robber walked out of the store and got away with nearly $400.

Kittridge and his aunt were just feet away, inside his office.

They didn’t hear a thing.

“When he went out the door, she locked the door right behind him. And stuck her head into the office and said, ‘I just got robbed,'” Kittridge said.

No word on any suspects.

The clerk was shaken but she is OK.

Call the Fayette County CrimeStoppers at 724-320-2042 with any information.