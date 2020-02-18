Comments
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Bill Mazeroski’s home in Westmoreland County is headed to the auction block.
It’s located in Hempfield Township on Walton Tea Room Road and sits on nearly 20 acres of land.
The auction’s website says the 1700 square-foot home has 3 bedrooms, a formal room, kitchen, dining room, sunroom and finished basement. It will be sold as is.
A few months ago, Mazeroski and his wife also sold off a bunch of his baseball memorabilia.
There will be open houses on March 8 and March 17, with the auction on Sunday, March 22.
To look at pictures of the property and get more details, click here.
Mazeroski played 17 seasons for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
You must log in to post a comment.