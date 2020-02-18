PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Boy Scouts of America have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The Boy Scouts of America have filed for bankruptcy protection as the organization faces numerous sexual abuse lawsuits.

Money has become tight for the Boy Scouts as their membership numbers decline and sexual abuse settlements grow across the country.

They are using the Chapter 11 process to create a victim compensation fund, which could be expected to pass one billion dollars.

Court testimony showed that The Boy Scouts believe that more than 7,800 of its former leaders were involved in sexually abusing more than 12,000 thousand children over seven decades.

In a statement on their website, the Boy Scouts say that local councils have not filed for bankruptcy, because they are legally separate from the national organization.

The Laurel Highlands Council, which covers most of the local area, will still be able to support the programs and troops.