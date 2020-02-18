Comments
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Repairs are set to begin on gas lines involved a home explosion last summer in Washington County.
Columbia Gas will begin replacing lines next month in North Franklin Township.
The lines are at the site of a home explosion that took place last summer.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, they shut off the gas but were still in front of the house at the time of the explosion.
The homeowner smelled gas and got out of the building, but five people were injured, including three firefighters.
Columbia Gas accepted responsibility for the explosion, saying that it failed to install a pressure regulator at the location.
