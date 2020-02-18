Comments
ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) – A 10-year-old boy decided instead of presents for his birthday, he wanted donations made to an animal shelter in Erie.
On Facebook, The ANNA Shelter shared the story of Conner, who just turned 10.
They say he asked his friends and family to make donations to the shelter instead of buying him gifts.
He then visited the shelter along with his sister Rory and dropped off the supplies, like paper towels, garbage bags and food.
“We are so thankful to Conner and his family for choosing us,” the post read.
