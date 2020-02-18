



EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A Pennsylvania man is accused of throwing his family dog against the wall then partially severing the Chihuahua mix’s head with an ax.

The Reading Eagle reports 41-year-old Joshua Leneweaver was arrested after his wife called 911 about their murdered dog.

He allegedly told his wife that he became upset when the dog, named Pip, wouldn’t go to the door to go outside. When he reached under the table, the dog bit him, so he hurled the dog against a wall, reports The Reading Eagle.

He then allegedly got an ax from the garage and partially severed the injured dog’s head, killing it.

His wife and the responding trooper searched for Pip’s body and eventually found it in a garbage can next to the house, the Reading Eagle says.

They report Leneweaver was arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, torture, which is a felony.