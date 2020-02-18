PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ellwood City diner offers big portions and great experiences with familiar faces.

Mikey Hood stopped down at Breaking Bread Co. in Ellwood City for Diner Week on Pittsburgh Today Live.

Mikey sat with Owner Justin Kelly to talk about what makes Breaking Bread Co. special.

Kelly got his start making good quality food at a restaurant in Zelienople with his wife, Sam, and they wanted to continue at a place of their own.

Breaking Bread Co. brings in loyal customers, who Kelly claims he and his wife know most of them by name.

Mikey and Kelly showed off some of the food Breaking Bread Co. has to offer such as the Breakfast Burger, Cinnamon Rolls, a tall stack of pancakes, and Peanut Butter Waffle French Toast.

Next Mikey met with Owner Sam Kelly to see how their Peanut Butter French Toast Waffles are made.

The waffles are made with a secret batter, fresh peanut butter syrup and homemade whipped cream,

Breaking Bread Co. source their bacon and dairy locally, and mix their meats in house.

On most days, Breaking Bread Co. can see a line out the door.