PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re heading down to Florida to catch some of Pittsburgh Pirates’ Spring Training, there are a lot of other attractions to take in while visiting Bradenton.

KDKA’s Rich Walsh showcased some of the fun things outside of Pirate City on Pittsburgh Today Live.

Next to the team’s Spring Training headquarters is a citrus farm where the juice is made and sold at Mixon’s Groveside Market.

Rich met with owner Janet Mixon where they have served the best juice in the area since 1939.

She says Roberto Clemente used to make daily stops to Mixon’s during Spring Training and pick up a half-gallon, as well as sign autographs.

Former and current Pirates players and personnel still make stops to indulge in the famous juice.

Rich and Mixon took a tour of the citrus farm to see how the juice is made. It’s set up so anyone can watch.

Handpicked-oranges are processed through their industrial-sized juicer, which produces over 25,000 gallons a year.

Visitors can also experience Florida’s native animals at Mixon’s, such as parrots and alligators.

Mixon’s sees over 100,000 visitors a year.