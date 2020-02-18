PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local high school, its principal and two male students have been named in a lawsuit that alleges an attempted sexual assault.

The lawsuit says the female student, while doing volunteer work last June, was forcibly kissed and then sexually assaulted by a male student in a bathroom at Geibel Catholic Junior Senior High School while a second male student stood guard.

When her parents contacted the school, they were told to come to a face-to-face meeting with the boy who assaulted her and his father.

“It’s wildly inappropriate. It should have never happened,” says attorney Elizabeth Tuttle.

“My client was already traumatized by what had occurred in this bathroom, and to make her sit down in front of this person who attempted to assault her and then to have her be told ‘this is a lie, this didn’t happen’ is damaging beyond belief.”

Tuttle says no action was taken against the boys. A report was filed with police and is under investigation.

Then, in November, she says her client was assaulted again. She claims the victim reported it to the principal, but again nothing happened.

The lawsuit claims a sexually hostile environment was allowed at the school. It also claims there were three other instances of a sexual nature by one of the boys which the school is aware of.

KDKA’s John Shumway tried to reach Principal Patricia Nickler and was referred to the Greensburg Diocese, which issued this statement: