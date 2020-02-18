Comments
ELRAMA, Pa. (KDKA) – Crews are on the scene at a Washington County power plant after a large transformer caught fire.
Dispatchers confirm a transformer at GenOn Energy caught on fire Tuesday afternoon, the call coming in shortly after 3:30 p.m.
#BREAKING: Large transformer on fire at the GenOn Power Plant in Elrama along Rt 837 near West Elizabeth. #NewsChopper2 @KDKA pic.twitter.com/ZbrNhnZVmn
— Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) February 18, 2020
NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene. Crews could be scene at the top of a tall transformer, several fire trucks gathered down below.
So far, no injuries have been reported.
