ELRAMA, Pa. (KDKA) – Crews are on the scene at a Washington County power plant after a large transformer caught fire.

Dispatchers confirm a transformer at GenOn Energy caught on fire Tuesday afternoon, the call coming in shortly after 3:30 p.m.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene. Crews could be scene at the top of a tall transformer, several fire trucks gathered down below.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

