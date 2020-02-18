IRWIN, Pa. (KDKA) – A Hempfield Township man is accused of ramming his truck into another man outside a bar.

Ron Moore has been a regular at Frank and Tucci’s Bar for the past three years.

“I enjoy it. I don’t have no problems when I come here,” said Moore.

So when he heard about the fight that happened here at the end of January, he said he was surprised.

“I was really shocked. I couldn’t believe it,” said Moore.

Police said they were called to the bar just after 1:30 a.m. and spotted a man sitting outside with a towel wrapped around his arm. Police said his arm had a bad cut, so another man was pressing on it to keep it from bleeding.

A witness told police when he tried to break up the fight, another man hit him in the face. Then, police said another man, Adam Walters, ran to his truck, got in and intentionally drove his truck into the victim. Police arrested Walters last Friday.

Meantime, a neighbor KDKA spoke to off camera said fights happened at Frank and Tucci’s all the time. Walters was arrested last week and released on his own recognizance.

He faces multiple charges including aggravated assault.