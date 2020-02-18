PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jerome Bettis and his Bus Stops Here Foundation will be making a stop in Pittsburgh to celebrate a new education program.
The program is called Innovation Huddle and is designed to teach students in grades four through six about coding, animation, engineering, robotics, and much more.
“While classroom learning greatly contributes to student’s academic success, I believe it is also important that all children are given opportunities to go beyond the classroom to create, build and explore while infusing STEM education,” said Jerome Bettis in a press release.
Innovation Huddle currently operates on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s for two hours per session and will run until the end of April 2020.
The Jerome Bettis Bus Stops Here Foundation is dedicated to improving the overall quality of life for troubled and underprivileged inner-city youth by providing financial resources, educational programs and recreational programs in the areas of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Detroit, Michigan.
The celebration of the new program will be held at Washington Park Elementary School on Thursday, February 20th, 2020.
