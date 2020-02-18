Comments
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Westmoreland County are investigating an alleged luring incident.
North Huntingdon Police say a man allegedly tried to lure a 14-year-old boy last Friday around 2:30 p.m. The incident reportedly happened on Entry Road in the Hahntown Area of North Huntingdon Township.
Police describe the man as an older white male who is balding. He has some gray hair and no facial hair, police say.
The suspect’s vehicle is described by police as a dark gray sedan, unknown make or model.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-863-8800.
You must log in to post a comment.