PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An accident on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has blocked Westbound lanes early Tuesday morning.
The accident was reported between Beaver Valley and New Castle.
TURNPIKE TRAFFIC ALERT:
The westbound lanes of I-76 are CLOSED between Beaver Valley and New Castle due to an overturned truck. Emergency responders are working on the roadway now. Follow this posted detour. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/Da5Lw5v3kM
— Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) February 18, 2020
Emergency responders are working on the roadway.
No injuries have been reported.
