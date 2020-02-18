PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local Pittsburgh diner prides itself on homemade sausage and loyal customers.

Celina Pompeani sat down with the co-owner, Karie Goedert, to talk about what makes Gab & Eat so special.

Goedert has been with Gab & Eat for 37 years.

Gab & Eat is known for its homemade sausage, atmosphere, loyal customers, Breadworks raisin bread and their “Smash Burgers”, where they scoop up the patty and smash it on the grill.

“It’s like ‘Cheers” without the alcohol,” said Goedert.

In the restaurant were some customers who claimed they had been coming to Gab & Eat for many years.

Celina tried the homemade sausage first, which has been made individually by the same chef for the past 37 years.

Next Celina tried the “Smash Burger”. The Black Angus burger is scooped on to the grill and smashed down, with the grill contributing to the flavor.

Gab & Eat recently added local catering to their services such as weddings and baby showers. The catering menu is different from the regular menu.

Also unique to the diner is their back wall where customers have signed their names, including KDKA-TV’s Ken Rice.