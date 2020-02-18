  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Police Chief and a special visitor went to the National Aviary.

Chief Schubert and trooper Josh stopped by the aviary on Tuesday to see the Penguins.

Schubert went to the National Aviary to discuss how the police and the National Aviary can partner for community outreach efforts.

Trooper Josh, 14, toured the National Aviary and watched Chief Schubert fed the Penguins.

Josh suffers from Krabbe’s Disease, a rare neurological disease, which requires frequents visits and stays at the hospital for treatment. Josh loves police officers and was sworn in as a commander in June 2019.

On June 17 2019, Pittsburgh Police even gave Trooper Josh an official sendoff from the hospital.

You can follow Josh’s journey on this Facebook page.

