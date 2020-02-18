Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police detectives with the Special Victims Unit are asking for help to find a missing boy.
12-year old Taesean Gibson is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Gibson was last seen on the Northside of Pittsburgh at Martin Luther King School on February 17th, 2020 around 3:00 p.m.
He is not believed to have been abducted and is not believed to be in danger.
Gibson is known to frequent the Carnegie Library on Federal Street in the Northside and Northview Heights area.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Special Victims Units detectives at 412-323-7141.
