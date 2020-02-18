



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers are helping people clear their criminal records with an upcoming clinic in March.

The Steelers Community Relations on Twitter says the team, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and the Allegheny County Office of the Public Defender will host a re-entry, pardons and criminal record expungement clinic.

The Steelers & the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and Allegheny County Office of the Public Defender are partnering to host a Re-Entry, Pardons and Criminal Record Expungement Clinic at Heinz Field on March 26th. #InspireChange

It will be held on Thursday, March 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Heinz Field.

People can go and learn more about whether they’re eligible to clear their records.

When Governor Tom Wolf signed into law The Clean Slate, it meant thousands of people in the state with criminal records could get their lives back on track.

Under the Clean Slate law, those eligible include people who have been found not guilty in court or those who committed nonviolent crimes more than 10 years ago.

