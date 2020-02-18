Comments
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Authorities are responding to an active scene in McKeesport.
Police have a road closed in the 2000 block of Monongahela Boulevard.
KDKA’s Lindsay Ward is on the scene to get the latest details.
BREAKING: Active scene along Monongahela Blvd. in McKeesport. Police have part of road blocked. Working to learn what’s happened. Stay with @KDKA for more. pic.twitter.com/28S7m99TFY
— Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) February 18, 2020
See that white pick-up truck? It’s about to be towed. Police checking out the vehicle. Working to learn its connection. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/kQjqQNJd2v
— Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) February 18, 2020
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
You must log in to post a comment.