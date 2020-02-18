  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New service adjustments will go in effect on Sunday, March 15th.

The Port Authority announced its quarterly schedule updates Tuesday morning.

Weekend service will be added to five bus routes:

  • Saturday service on the 60-Walnut-Crawford Village
  • Sunday service on the 53-Homestead Park
  • Saturday and Sunday service on the P68-Braddock Hills Flyer
  • Saturday and Sunday service between Millvale and downtown Pittsburgh via the Strip District on the 2-Mount Royal.
  • Saturday and Sunday service to CCAC’s Boyce campus on the 67-Monroeville

The Blue Line Library has been renamed the Silver Line Library to avoid confusion with the Blue Line South Hills Village.

A complete list of service adjustments can be found on the Port Authority website.

Customers with questions are encouraged to call Port Authority Customer Service at 412-442-2000.

 

 

